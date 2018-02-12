State Police and MEMA team up with NextDoor app

BOSTON (WHDH) — Massaschusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) teamed up with the neighborhood app NextDoor to help keep residents safe.

With the new partnership, users will receive alerts on weather and safety concerns in their immediate neighborhoods.

“Anybody can follow us on these,” said State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch. “The great feature with NextDoor is we’re communicating directly with the people we serve.”

State Police said Massachusetts is the first state to have both State Police and emergency management using NextDoor.

