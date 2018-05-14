State police arrest 2 men on weapons charges in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapons charges after troopers found a loaded gun while conducting a traffic stop in Dedham, state police said.

A trooper who stopped a Toyota Corolla about 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Route 95 southbound arrested the driver, Johnny L. Molina, 29, of Boston, and Diana Pierre, 28, of Stoneham, when they were found to be in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with a large-capacity magazine, state police said.

Neither Molina or Pierre had a license to carry a firearm.

Both were arrested on charges of possessing a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, possessing a large capacity weapon or feeding device, and improperly storing a firearm.

Molina and Pierre were expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court.

