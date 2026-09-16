WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a state police cruiser in Westwood Wednesday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m., a state police cruiser was hit as a result of a nearby two-car crash on I-95 northbound in Westwood.

Officials say the trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and at least one other person involved in the initial crash sustained minor injuries as well.

All northbound lanes were reopened by 9:40 a.m. and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

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