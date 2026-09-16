WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a state police cruiser in Westwood Wednesday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m., a state police cruiser was hit as a result of a nearby two-car crash on I-95 northbound in Westwood.

Officials say the trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and at least one other person involved in the initial crash sustained minor injuries as well.

All northbound lanes were reopened by 9:40 a.m. and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox