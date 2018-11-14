SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken driver traveling from Connecticut drove the wrong way on the highway before crashing into a police cruiser and two other vehicles in Springfield, according to state police.

State police began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver traveling north on the southbound side of Route 91 in Longmeadow around 10 p.m.

A trooper on patrol around mile marker three soon located the wrong-way driver in a pickup truck coming towards him in the breakdown lane, state police said.

The trooper positioned his cruiser in front of the truck in an attempt to stop him and prevent injury to other motorists.

The driver did not stop, hit the cruiser and continued traveling in the wrong direction, according to state police.

The trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

The pickup truck then reportedly hit two other vehicles before flipping over in Springfield.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers observed obvious signs of impairment and arrested him for drunken driving and other offenses, state police said.

According to preliminary information from the scene, at least one other motor vehicle operator struck by the wrong-way suspect suffered minor injuries.

State police shut down all southbound lanes as they investigated the crash. The lanes reopened at midnight.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)