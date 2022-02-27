FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police used their training facility in Framingham to teach kids how to swim earlier this week.

The training tank is usually used by the troopers’ marine unit and dive team, but it was filled with children from Framingham Housing Authority buildings as troopers gave them swimming lessons, with the hope of preventing drownings.

“I’m very proud of the kids that have jumped literally into the pool with both feet, enhancing their water safety skills,” said State Police Superintendent Colonel Chris Mason.

The agency plans to expand the program into more communities in the future

