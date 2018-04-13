State police hunt for 2 wanted in kidnapping, car chase; 1 held without bail

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - One suspect is under arrest while police hunt for two others accused of kidnapping a man and leading officers on a chase through three towns.

Lawrence police and state troopers responded about 11:20 p.m. to a reported kidnapping during which the suspects showed weapons.

Troopers soon located a Dodge Caravan believed to be connected to the kidnapping on Granada Way in Andover and located the victim, but the suspects fled on foot. A search by troopers, K-9 units, and the state police air wing unit ensued.

Troopers began pursuing a Chrysler 300 also believed to be related to the alleged kidnapping after spotting the car on Route 110 in Lawrence. The pursuit ended on Avon Street in Lowell, where three suspects bailed out of the car, police said.

Troopers captured one of the suspects, Joel Aguilar, 37, of Lowell, and booked him at the state police barracks in Andover. Police said they also recovered a weapon.

Aguilar was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court. Police say Aguilar was tackled by a trooper but fought back before being taken into custody.

“A struggle ensued. During the course of the struggle, in taking Mr. Aguilar to the ground, the trooper suffered a laceration above the eye,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Teneson told the court.

Following his arraignment, Aguilar’s attorney said there are no official charges connecting him to the alleged kidnapping.

“The police report that I saw today didn’t have anything to do with what I guess is a very serious crime that occurred in Lawrence. So, at this point, the Commonwealth hasn’t produced any evidence to show his involvement in that crime,” said Charles Bookman, Aguilar’s attorney.

Aguilar is being held without bail on a separate probation issued.

