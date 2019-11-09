State Police ID 21-year-old woman killed in Taunton crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police identified the 21-year-old woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 in Taunton on Friday.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 33-year-old Plymouth woman in a 2005 GMC was traveling northbound about 9:15 p.m. when she struck a 2013 Chrysler 200 that was turning left across the northbound travel lanes to access an on-ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to state police.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 22-year-old Acushnet man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. His passenger, a 21-year-old Lakeville woman, who was later identified as Nicole Dondero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC and her passenger, a 35-year-old Plymouth man, were taken to Morton Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

