SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in a crash on an off-ramp on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on the Exit-2 off-ramp around 2 p.m. determined a 2012 Kia Sportage was traveling southbound when it went through the grass and slammed into a culvert, according to police.

The driver, Rodney J. Dore, 71, of Pelham, and two passengers, Anne J. Dore, 70, also of Pelham, and Lisana M. Alexander, 45, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Mark Lingerman at 603-223-4381 or mark.n.lingerman@dos.nh.gov.

