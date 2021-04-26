State police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in Cambridge on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 945 Memorial Dr. found the pedestrian who had been hit by a Toyota Corolla, state police said.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Boston area hospital before troopers arrived.

The 29-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the car stayed at the scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Memorial Drive at the JFK Bridge was temporarily closed as the investigation got underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

