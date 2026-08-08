FREEDOM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Freedom on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a 3 a.m. report of a man who had entered the lake to swim, was believed to have gone underwater, and could not be located.

First responders arrived on scene and began a search. Members of the Center Ossipee Dive Rescue Team eventually located and recovered the man from the water in the area where he was last seen going under. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Shawn Meader, 45, of Waterville, Maine.

At this time, the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Marine Patrol Officers and members of the Troop E barracks were assisted at the scene by members of the Freedom police and fire departments, the Center Ossipee Dive Rescue Team, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper First Class Christopher Prenaveau at Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8620.

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