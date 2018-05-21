BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - One child was taken to the hospital to be checked for possible minor injuries following a crash between a school bus and dump truck in Beverly, state police said.

Troopers responding to a motor vehicle accident on Route 128 north just before noon Monday determined a school bus with passengers on board had collided with a dump truck.

Aside from the one child who was hospitalized, all other students and staff were transferred to another school bus.

Both vehicles were later towed from the scene.

The state police truck enforcement team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)