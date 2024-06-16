WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a dirt bike crash that left a 14-year-old dead in Wareham on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at a motorcross track on Atwood Farm Way around 12:30 p.m. found a 14-year-old suffering from serious injuries, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The boy was rushed to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)