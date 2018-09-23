State police investigating fatal crash in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Andover early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Bradford woman.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 12:303 a.m. on I-495 northbound found a 2013 Honda Accord that had crashed into a wooded median, according to state police.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Katie Ramirez was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services are investigating the cause of this crash.

