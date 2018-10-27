State police investigating fatal crash in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating after a car crash left one woman dead in Boxford Friday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. 35-year-old man from Georgetown was traveling northbound on Route 95 between exits 53 and 52 when, for reasons still under investigation, he drove his vehicle across the median, into oncoming traffic and struck another driver, state police said.

The sole occupant of that car, 55-year-old Barbara O’Connell of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man sustained serious injuries, according to police and was transported to a Boston area hospital.