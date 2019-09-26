State police investigating fatal crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Freetown on Thursday morning, officials said.
The crash happened on Route 140 south near Exit 8 before 9 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet.
The highway will be closed until further notice.
No additional information was immediately available.
