AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 24 in Avon that left a 30-year-old Randolph man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 2:24 a.m. determined a 2020 Toyota Camry was driving in the middle lane when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer, went off the road into the median, and caught on fire, according to state police.

The driver, Richard Maurice, 30, was extricated from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

