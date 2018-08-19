State police investigating possible drowning in Bethlehem, NH

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a possible drowning in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and Bethlehem police and fire crews responded to a possible drowning in the Ammonoosuc River about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined that a family member of the 31-year-old victim found him unconscious in the river, pulled him from the water, and began to perform CPR.

The man, whose name was not released, was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Although the incident remains under investigation, foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or email her at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

