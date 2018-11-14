State police investigating report of officer-involved shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a report of an officer-involved shooting in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities have closed the ramp from Route 290 to Swanson Road, where the incident is said to be unfolding.

The scene is secured and there is no threat of an active shooter in the area, according to police.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that no officers have been harmed.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early has been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

