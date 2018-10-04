State police investigating serious injury crash in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious injury crash on I-290 in Marlborough.

The department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash, which occurred Thursday and appears to have involved a Jeep and an SUV, according to pictures posted on the state police Twitter page.

Video from Sky7 HD showed severe damage to both vehicles and debris scattered along the highway.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.

