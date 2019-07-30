State police issue warning after large shark spotted near swimmers off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning swimmers to use caution after their airwing spotted a “large white shark” near swimmers off Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers in the helicopter say they spotted the shark off Newcomb Hollow Beach on the Truro-Wellfleet line.

Local authorities have been notified about the sighting.

A decision on whether to close the beach will be left up to officials on the Cape.

The white shark 🦈 was spotted near Newcomb Hollow Beach at the #Wellfleet #Truro line. https://t.co/c5EoSR1BdV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)