State police issue warning after large shark spotted near swimmers off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning swimmers to use caution after their airwing spotted a “large white shark” near swimmers off Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers in the helicopter say they spotted the shark off Newcomb Hollow Beach on the Truro-Wellfleet line.
Local authorities have been notified about the sighting.
A decision on whether to close the beach will be left up to officials on the Cape.
