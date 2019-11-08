State police nab suspect in connection with Wareham fatal stabbing

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Friday after one person was found stabbed in Wareham early Wednesday morning.

David Robbins, 65, is due to be arraigned in Wareham District Court Tuesday on one count of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing around 5 a.m. Wednesday found 33-year-old Yves Roux Jr. bleeding next to a damaged car parked on Main Street.

Roux was taken to Tobey Hospital before he was med flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

