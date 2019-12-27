State police release new images of armed suspect accused of robbery at Framingham rest stop

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have released new images of a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm during an armed robbery at a rest stop in Framingham on Thursday morning as they continue their search.

Troopers responding to a report of a robbery at a Starbucks in a rest area along the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike around 6:15 a.m. learned that a gun-wielding suspect had forced his way into the building and stole cash from a safe before fleeing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Money could be seen on the ground in the grass outside of the building.

An immediate search of the area for the suspect proved unsuccessful.

No additional information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

