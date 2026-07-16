PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a plane crash in Myles Standish State Forest Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed the reports involved a “small, fixed-wing aircraft that was reported in the Curlew Pond area” of the forest.

No information on possible passengers or injuries is yet available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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