PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a plane crash in Myles Standish State Forest Thursday morning.
Officials confirmed the reports involved a “small, fixed-wing aircraft that was reported in the Curlew Pond area” of the forest.
No information on possible passengers or injuries is yet available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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