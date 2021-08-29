LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a stabbing at a service plaza in Lexington on Saturday night.

Troopers say a person was stabbed at the Interstate 95 north service plaza late Saturday night. They are investigating both inside and outside of the service center, placing caution tape around the scene.

Police say they are looking for a grey 2019 Ford F-250 in connection with the stabbing. The truck has a white kayak in the truck bed.

No additional information was immediately available.

