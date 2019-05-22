State police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled Cape crash in back of landscaping vehicle

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a driver who fled a hit-and-run crash on the Sagamore Bridge by hopping onto the back of a landscaping vehicle Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to the bridge learned that one car had crossed over the the double yellow line and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction head-on, state police said.

One driver fled on foot before allegedly jumping in the back of a landscaping trailer.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries and were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

