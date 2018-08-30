State police seek information after body found on Mass. Pike

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help after a body was found on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the Mass. Pike at exit 10 located the body in the road around 10 p.m.

Police described the victim’s injuries as severe.

The circumstances of how that person ended up there are under investigation but police say there is no overpass nearby.

Troopers did not find any unattended vehicles in the area and did not receive reports of pedestrians on the highway.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

