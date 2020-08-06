State police seize $3M worth of marijuana plants from home in western Mass.

SAVOY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after state police say they uncovered a large illegal marijuana growing operation at a home in western Massachusetts.

Troopers responding to suspicious activity at a home on Jackson Road in Savoy last Wednesday were told that one of the suspects, Yebin Mai, 28, of Staten Island, became agitated when an Eversource lineman tried to shut the power to his home for a safety check, state police said.

During an investigation, a Ford pickup truck with New York registration drove down the home’s driveway in an attempt to leave the home.

The driver, Mai, 28, claimed not to speak or understand English when questioned by police, according to officials.

An inspection of the home, owned by Bin Huang, 32, of Brooklyn, determined that metal and wiring in and around four outdoor electric meters was melted from excessive power being drawn through them, police said.

Power was cut to the home as a safety measure and police were able to take note of a strong smell of marijuana in addition to cameras at each door entrance, officials said.

Troopers returned that Friday, executed a search warrant, and found a room full of marijuana plants in a cellar, according to police. More plants were found in additional rooms in the cellar and first floor along with supplies needed for growing marijuana.

A total of 3,598 plants weighing approximately 560 pounds were confiscated from the building, police said.

Mai returned the following day in his pickup truck and was placed under arrest for trafficking marijuana, according to police.

Huang, who was in the truck with Mai, was also arrested at the scene.

Huang and Mai were booked at the Cheshire State Police Barracks and bail has been set $100,000 each for both men, police said. They are expected to be arraigned in North Adams District Court on Friday.

