PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A State Police sergeant was arrested in Plymouth Tuesday after he reportedly attacked an off-duty Carver police sergeant at a CVS in Plymouth.

The Carver sergeant allegedly told police he had been assaulted by a man who had tried cutting him in line. According to court documents, the Carver sergeant yelled at the man to get behind him. The man, idenfitied as off-duty State Police Sgt. Brian Duffy, allegedly yelled profanities at him. The Carver sergeant and another witness said the two men argued and then Duffy shoved the sergeant to the ground. Police said the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Duffy said he was at the CVS to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife and he shoved the Carver sergeant because he thought he was trying to block him from getting back in line.

Duffy was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and assault and battery on a person over 60. He was arraigned and released on personal recognizance.

