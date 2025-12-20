FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police, Framingham Police, the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office on Saturday announced the results of an operation that yielded several arrests for alleged crimes against children.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, alongside officers from Framingham Police Department conducted an operation to address an increase for the commercial sexual exploitation of children, according to the statement.

The suspects who were arrested thought they were arranging sex for a fee with an underaged child, when in fact they were communicating with undercover law enforcement officers, officials said.

The following people were arrested and booked at the Framingham Police Department on charges of sexual conduct with a child for a fee, enticement of a child under the age of 16, and attempt to commit a crime (attempted rape of a child).

Joseph C. Norton of Framingham, Eric S. Gurvis of Sherborn, and Surya Chandra Ravi Kumar Eda of Milford.

All three were ordered held on $7,500 bail pending their arraignment at Framingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)