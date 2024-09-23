FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have suspended full-contact training at their academy following the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who was sworn in as a trooper in the final hours of his life after suffering an injury while training.

On the day of Delgado-Garcia’s death, state police say Col. John E. Mawn Jr. requested a full investigation into the incident by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. In a statement Sunday, the department said it is “fully cooperating with investigatory authorities and urges the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office to name an independent investigator as soon as possible.”

Mawn also directed the State Police Division of Standards and Training to review the academy’s defensive tactics program, which includes an analysis of “safety protocols, training methods, and curriculum, alignment with law enforcement objectives, medical and health considerations, alternative approaches, and soliciting feedback from recruits and instructors and information from peer organizations and subject matter experts,” the statement read.

It continued, “The tragic death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, a dedicated member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Massachusetts State Police Academy, has forever changed the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues who have been profoundly impacted by his loss. The Department continues to extend its deepest sympathy and support to his grieving loved ones and our devastated department members as the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding his death continues.”

The department says it has offered the Delgado-Garcia Family the full measure of ceremonial support for the wake and burial of their son.

