State police warn residents to avoid active police investigation in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents in the area of the Brookline/Newton line to expect road closures due to an active police investigation near the Brookline/Newton line.

The incident is unfolding near the intersection of Hammond Street and Route 9, according to state police.

Although there is no current threat to the public, police say there will be road closures and people should avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

