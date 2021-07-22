BOSTON (WHDH) - A state representative is making a new push to bring an end to Massachusetts’ “happy hour” ban.

Discounted after-work drinks have been banned in the Bay State since 1984.

Democrat Mike Connolly says most residents support bringing happy hour back.

Connolly believes lifting the ban will help businesses struggling from the pandemic.

He has filed legislation that would revisit the state’s ban.

