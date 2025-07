BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state senators are advancing legislation to ban cell phones in schools.

Lawmakers voted unanimously Tuesday to send the bill to a Senate committee, the last stop before a floor vote in the chamber.

Senators said cell phones can be distracting and banning them would ensure classrooms are spaces where kids can focus and learn.

