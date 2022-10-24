BOSTON (WHDH) - The Ukrainian national rowing team was honored at the Massachusetts State House Monday.

Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, welcomed the team, distributing honors and speaking of their diplomacy. This weekend was the first time the team had taken part in the Head of the Charles Regatta, a renowned rowing event on the Charles River with competing teams from around the world.

“Be it known the Massachusetts State Senate hereby extends our congratulations to each and every one of you, our great friends from the Ukraine, in competing this week in the Head of the Charles Regatta,” Timilty said.

“These athletes are proudly serving as cultural ambassadors for the Ukraine,” he went on to say. “Demonstrating the strength and perseverance of the Ukrainian people and their nation. Your fight is our fight.”

The team said it was important for them to travel during the invasion, to share the stories of what’s happening in Ukraine. About half the team is from occupied territories.

“Every of us already lost some friends, close friends or relatives. and we can’t do with this anything,” Olena Buryak, one of the rowers, said. “So we can just pray for this, and try to smile to show all the world that we are brave, we are strong, and we will continue to fight for our freedom and independence.”

The Ukrainian team is expected to return to Ukraine next week for training camp.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)