State spending $3.3M in grants to address coronavirus food insecurity

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials announced $3.3 million in grants to connect local food producers and distributors to people dealing with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The grants are part of the $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, which helps link local farmers and fishermen to distribution networks.

Thirty-four grants were awarded in the latest round. and applications are being evaluated on a rolling basis through Sept. 15.

