QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper appeared in court on Thursday in connection with a fight with another off-duty trooper at a Quincy bar in June.

Christopher Regan, 40, was allegedly seen on surveillance video from “The Reel House” punching someone in the face. When police arrived, the man who had been punched declined to provide details about what happened or to be taken to a hospital.

Regan was scheduled to be arraigned on an assault and battery charge in Quincy District Court. His arraignment was deferred to October 10.

Regan has been relieved of duty pending a formal duty-status hearing.

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