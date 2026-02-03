PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper charged with kidnapping and assault is being released from jail on his own recognizance.

Joseph Ward, 25, was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Prosecutors said he forced the victim to call out sick from work and wouldn’t let her leave his Plymouth home.

They said Ward came at the victim with six knives and a loaded firearm.

The defense attorney claimed the victim lied to police.

Station police said Ward is off the job while an internal affairs investigation is completed.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)