State trooper crashes while chasing bank robbery suspect in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper crashed their cruiser into a utility pole in Attleboro Saturday after two possibly armed bank robbery suspects — one of whom allegedly fled the wrong way down the highway — led police on separate chases.

One of the suspects, Dong Lee, 48 of Providence, was arrested after crashing a white Toyota.

The second suspect, 47-year-old Charles Wheeler, is accused of stealing a Honda from a gas station in North Attleboro before leading police on a chase down Route 1, during which he allegedly turned around an started driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

A state trooper who crashed into a utility pole in the parking lot of a Friendly’s while pursuing him suffered minor injuries. The chase ended at a Motor Inn, where Wheeler was taken into custody.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)