HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper rescued a baby deer that was found in a busy roadway in Holyoke over the weekend.

Trooper Timothy Martin stopped on his way home from work to assist motorists who were trying to corral the deer and keep it from being struck by traffic on I-91.

The fawn was later returned to its mother.

