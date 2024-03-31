ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer, the unofficial mascot of the Boston Marathon, a Golden Retriever who stood watch just shy of the 3 mile mark of the marathon route for more than a decade, now has his own statue.

The bronze statue will forever commemorate the beloved marathon cheerleader, who was known for keeping Boston Strong flags in his mouth as runners greeted him as they went by. Spencer and his niece, Penny, passed away in 2023.

His owner, Rich Powers, says he hopes the statue becomes a landmark along the race route.

“They’re going to want to touch that nose and give it a little boop as they go by, so we made it prominent,” he said. “We were incredibly lucky to have him for 14 years and we miss him every second of every day.”

One of Powers’ new pups, Jimmy, will be out in front of the statue on Marathon Monday — and Powers says he will be practicing holding flags in his mouth.

