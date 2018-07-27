‘Stay away’: Major traffic delays expected as Comm. Ave. bridge construction begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters should expect significant traffic delays as phase two of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project begins this weekend.

“This is really going to be a very difficult project phase for the next few weeks,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The warning doesn’t just apply to drivers. Officials say if you walk or take the MBTA, you will want to avoid the area during construction.

“My advice to you is if it’s possible, stay away. Find another place to get where you’re going,” said Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

Last summer, crews replaced the east side of the bridge. This week, they started repairing the west side.

Lane closures will begin Friday night and crews will start demolishing the westbound side of the bridge Saturday morning.

The MBTA Green B Line is being replaced by shuttle buses as construction gets underway.

Green Line shuttle buses have been on the move all morning with construction on the Comm Ave bridge @7News pic.twitter.com/oNgUTwSEWs — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 27, 2018

The following roads and facilities will be impacted: Commonwealth Avenue between Brighton Avenue/Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square, the Boston University (BU) Bridge, I-90 (Mass Pike), the MBTA Green B Line, Bus Routes 47 and CT2, Commuter Rail Worcester Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route.

Click here for a full list travel impacts.

Officials plan to have the $111 million bridge project completed by Aug. 11.

The bridge is expected to last for about 75 years.

