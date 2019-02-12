‘Stay off the roads’: Treacherous driving conditions lead to crashes across Massachusetts

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police departments across the Bay State were busy Tuesday afternoon responding to motor vehicle crashes as heavy snow fell ahead of the evening commute.
“The roads are getting slick. We have already responded to a few crashes. Stay off the roads if possible and if you have to drive, DRIVE SLOW,” Seekonk police said in a tweet.
Highways and roads across the state were in treacherous condition. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph.
In addition to Seekonk, crashes were reported in Spencer, Falmouth, Auburn, and Duxbury, among many other areas.
