‘Stay off the roads’: Treacherous driving conditions lead to crashes across Massachusetts

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police departments across the Bay State were busy Tuesday afternoon responding to motor vehicle crashes as heavy snow fell ahead of the evening commute.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

“The roads are getting slick. We have already responded to a few crashes. Stay off the roads if possible and if you have to drive, DRIVE SLOW,” Seekonk police said in a tweet.

Highways and roads across the state were in treacherous condition. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph.

In addition to Seekonk, crashes were reported in Spencer, Falmouth, Auburn, and Duxbury, among many other areas.

Get the latest weather updates here.

It’s snowing. Doesn’t take much to make roads, especially secondary roads, very slippery. Three crashes already. No injuries. #slowdown #MAsnow — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) February 12, 2019

Officers have responded to 3 vehicle crashes since 2 pm and we are seeing lots of heavy traffic volume. Please be careful on your ride home. pic.twitter.com/BrlzKbgPSW — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 12, 2019

Take it slow. We have responded to several crashes already related to the weather. Most of you have past experience in these conditions. #nopanic https://t.co/ssEDZQoYxK — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) February 12, 2019

The roads are getting slick. We have already responded to a few crashes. Stay off the roads if possible and if you have to drive, DRIVE SLOW! — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) February 12, 2019

First crash of the storm. Rte 31 North, single car – no injuries. Roads are slippery, use caution. pic.twitter.com/71aX1e3d96 — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) February 12, 2019

Traffic Alert- Multiple crashes on Route 28 NB, including two rollovers between Thomas B. Landers Rd & Rt 151 #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/k8V2e7Qdue — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) February 12, 2019

Roads are getting slick. Use caution if on the roads. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/tYFtFbRJ5X — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 12, 2019

Storm is here, since 240PM 4 car crashes and 2 cars stuck in the snow. Luckily no injuries. PLEASE GIVE YOURSELF SPACE. — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) February 12, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)