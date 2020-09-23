‘Stay right there!’: Grandma armed with shotgun holds would-be burglar at gunpoint

(WHDH) — A grandmother armed with a shotgun reportedly held a would-be burglar at gunpoint and waited for police to arrive after she caught him trying to break into her home over the weekend.

Sandy, 78, of Spanaway, Washington, jumped into action when her dog suddenly starting barking on Sunday night, KIRO-TV reported.

“I opened my door…We looked at each other for a few seconds, and he turned and started to leave,” Sandy told the news outlet. “I said, ‘Oh no, you don’t. You stay right there!’”

Sandy explained that she wasn’t going to let the man get away because her neighborhood had been hit by a recent rash of crime.

“I reached over and got my shotgun…I cocked it,” she recalled. “I told him to go sit on the steps…I just stood here with the shotgun waiting for the police to come.”

Sandy said she got the shotgun years ago to protect her family but she had never used it before.

When asked about the attempted break-in, the suspect reportedly told investigators that “he was looking for his wife” and “God had sent him.”

The suspect was taken into custody but later released when Sandy decided not to press charges.

