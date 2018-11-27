MYALUP, Australia (WHDH) — A Holstein-Friesian steer in Australia is drawing attention for it’s enormous size.

Knickers sticks out in a herd of cattle as he towers over all the other cows at his farm in Myalup.

His owner says he’s the biggest steer in the country, standing at more than six feet, three inches tall and weighing in at nearly a ton.

The world’s largest steer is a Chianina ox named Bellino. He measured about three inches taller than Knickers at a 2010 cattle show in Rome.

