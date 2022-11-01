BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told employees that he’s stepping down as general manager from the MBTA in a letter. His last day will be Jan. 3.

“Serving as MBTA General Manager has been the experience of a lifetime and it has been my honor and privilege to work with all of you,” he said.

He said in the letter that he believes in the “strength and resiliency of the MBTA,” and said he takes pride in the group’s accomplishments.

He detailed the work the group did to keep the T running during the pandemic, and to improve safety, even though “we know we have more work to do on safety.”

He said he will focus on the transition to a new administration before he leaves in January.

Under Poftak’s tenure, the Federal Transit Administration issued a scathing report on the T’s safety, emphasizing throughout the report that the T’s investment into longer term projects came at the detriment of day-to-day maintenance.

Poftak has held this role for four years.

