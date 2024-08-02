BOSTON (WHDH) - Steward Health Care told the state it intends to lay off more than 1,200 workers at the two hospitals it plans to close by the end of the month.

About 750 of the employees work at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and nearly 500 work at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

Earlier this week, the judge overseeing Steward’s bankruptcy approved the closing of those two hospitals.

The company’s efforts to sell its six other Massachusetts hospitals remain at a standstill.

