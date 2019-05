QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby possum that was rescued last week by a big-hearted Quincy police officer is recovering at the New England Wildlife Center.

The possum, dubbed Stone Cold Steve Opossum, is “resting like a champ” in his mini championship belt, according to an update issued on Tuesday.

#Update: Stone Cold Steve Opossum, wearing his championship belt of course, is at the New England Wildlife Center resting like a champ! Thanks everyone for the kind words and interest in his journey💕 pic.twitter.com/S6DhcYBHXl — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 28, 2019

