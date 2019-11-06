Stoneham firefighters rescue dog from burning home

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Stoneham responded to a two-alarm fire Wednesday and were able to bring the family dog to safety.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames billowing out of the North St. home, according to a release issued by the department.

Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze on the first floor determined that it had extended into the walls and up into the home’s attic.

No one but the dog was home at the time.

The house was destroyed and the residents of the single-family home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Stoneham Police and Fire investigators are working in collaboration with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

