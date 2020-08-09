Stoneham officer helps rescue man from airplane crash at NH lake

An off-duty Stoneham police officer helped rescue a man after his glider plane crashed into Lake Winnepesaukie Sunday.

Joe Ponzo said he was on a boat at the lake with his family when he saw a plane nosedive into the water. He and other boaters raced to rescue the 78-year-old pilot.

“He lost his engine and he tried to land the plane and as he was landing he just went nose first,” Ponzo said “[He] completely flipped his plane into a 360 and like I said I was there within maybe thirty seconds and the plane was gone.”

The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK, officials said.

