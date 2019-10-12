Stoneham woman jumps from burning house into police officers’ arms

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police rescued a woman who leaped from a burning building into their arms Saturday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at 16 Flint Ave. at 12:25 p.m. found fire coming from the kitchen on the single-family’s first floor and smoke pouring out of all windows, officials said.

Before the firefighters arrived, a woman climbed out of a second floor window onto the roof overhang, officials said. Firefighters told her to jump and police officers Stephen Aprile and John Burton caught her, officials said.

A dog was also rescued and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation. No one else was in the house and no firefighters were injured during the blaze.

Firefighters contained the fire but the house suffered heavy smoke and water damage of approximately $150,000 to $200,000, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

